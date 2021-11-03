A shocking COVID-19 side effect leaves an 8-year-old in constant pain.

After contracting COVID-19, an 8-year-old child in Union County, North Carolina, lost all of her toenails and experienced other adverse effects, according to her mother.

According to WSOC-TV Channel 9, the girl, named Addie, contracted the illness one week into the school year after staying in a classroom where most of her peers did not wear masks.

According to the publication, Addie healed three weeks later because her case was minor, but she afterwards endured abnormal heartbeats and full-body nerve pain as side effects.

“She’d wake up gasping for air and unable to catch her breath. She’d be in respiratory distress all day “Sara Lanthorn, Addie’s mother, was reported as saying.

Following her recovery, the young girl also lost all of her toenails.

According to Lanthorn, the ailment, called “COVID toes” by doctors, could have been caused by insufficient oxygen delivery to Addie’s feet while she was still infected with the virus or blood vessel damage.

According to reports, doctors are unsure whether Addie’s toenails will ever grow back.

“We have no idea. For a child who was otherwise healthy before contracting COVID, this may mean a lifetime of problems “Lanthorn remarked.

Addie, who her mother describes as a “active and healthy” dancer, is now taking medication twice a day to treat her erratic heartbeats and nerve pain. Her parents often bandage her feet at night to alleviate the discomfort she feels while sleeping. Following the incident, Lanthorn made immunization appointments for two of Addie’s siblings and encouraged other parents to do the same.

“Are you okay with your child contracting COVID and maybe suffering long-term consequences? Are you okay with them losing all ten of their toenails and having to bandage their feet every night?” Lanthorn remarked.

Because the Union County Board of Education made masks optional, the mother claims the Union County Board of Education is to blame for her daughter’s continuous misery.

According to the source, over 2,400 parents in the county planned to protest at the School Board meeting on Thursday, urging the district to make masks mandatory at least until the majority of pupils have been vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States have previously approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination in children aged five to eleven.