A ‘Shark Tank’ contestant is accused of defrauding a ‘vulnerable’ woman out of $200,000.

A former Shark Tank candidate was arrested in Utah County on Monday on allegations of scamming a “vulnerable” woman of over $200,000.

Investigators claimed Nate Holzapfel, 42, “engaged in a scheme and course of deception to deceive a vulnerable” woman, and he was charged with three counts of second-degree felony communications fraud. On a dating service, he allegedly met the woman, a breast cancer survivor who cared for a disabled kid, and began a connection with her.

According to court records, Holzapfel allegedly forced the woman to sign over her home to him in 2020, and then only handed her a share of the proceeds from the sale.

In 2013, Holzapfel appeared on Shark Tank to pitch his firm, Mission Belt, which he co-founded with his brother, Zachary Holzapfel, and Jeff Jensen. The company claims to donate a portion of its profits to help fight poverty and hunger around the world.

Holzapfel, who is married, is accused of “engaging in a scheme and course of deception to defraud a vulnerable” woman of $196,000. “Significant health difficulties and a disabled, total-care adult child in a wheelchair,” the victim was characterized as having. According to the Salt Lake City-based television station KTVX, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who charged Holzapfel with the charges, he believes Holzapfel could have targeted other persons.

“It’s a criminal when someone preys on another person’s emotions for the sole goal of allegedly taking advantage of them financially,” Leavitt said. “We often mistakenly believe that these are civil proceedings rather than criminal cases, yet this could not be further from the reality. Financial crimes are inherently violent. Anything that wreaks havoc on someone’s life and makes it difficult to recover is a violent crime.” Holzapfel has had his share of high-profile legal issues. Larry King sued him in 2018 for allegations that he exploited a “mock interview” with the since-deceased broadcaster that was done as a favor.

Larry King Enterprises and ORA Media sued Holzapfel in federal court, alleging that he "used false pretenses to gain Larry King's participation in a fake interview, then infringed Plaintiffs' common law."