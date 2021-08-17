A sex predator sobs as a teenage boy declares that he “belongs in jail.”

After his victim informed him, “You are a danger to society and deserve to be in prison,” a sexual predator requested forgiveness.

Paul Dutton, 61, sexually molested a vulnerable adolescent, leaving him “a shattered person” with fear and melancholy.

When confronted by the brave victim in court, he dropped his head in shame, sitting with his distraught mother in the area ordinarily reserved for jurors.

The pervert had the audacity to say “sorry” as he was taken down after weeping his way through the boy’s tragic victim statement.

Dutton, of Cotswold Grove, St Helens, allegedly befriended the kid by offering him guidance and assistance, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Karl Scholz claimed they discussed masturbation one day, and Dutton assured his victim it was normal, before the child subsequently asked if they could do it jointly, which Dutton agreed to after originally declining.

They also performed a sex act on each other, according to the court, and then expressed sorrow and said it would never happen again, but it happened, and they expressed regret again.

Dutton allegedly showed the kid a sexual position on another occasion, and they both performed a sex act on each other, according to Mr Scholz. Dutton also inserted his penis between the boys’ buttocks on another occasion.

After Dutton recommended they didn’t see one other so they wouldn’t worry about each other, the abuse ceased.

It was only discovered after the boy told a young buddy about what had happened, who informed the authorities.

The boy’s mother, according to Mr Scholz, believed Dutton had “destroyed” her son’s upbringing by “taking advantage of him.”

Dutton initially gave police two no-comment interviews, but eventually admitted to three counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of inducing a minor to participate in sexual behavior, and three instances of sexual activity with a child.

Mr Scholz read a victim personal statement prepared by the kid, in which he addressed his attacker, “What you have done to me is such a horrible crime.”

“I’m simply a,” the youngster remarked as his mental health deteriorated.

“The summary comes to an end.”