A sex ad featuring a high school student leads to the teen’s rescue by Nashville cops.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, an internet ad offering sex with a high school student led officials to the motel room where the 18-year-old student was being held by her trafficker.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) was given a tip regarding the student appearing in the internet prostitution ad, and the Special Victims section took action, according to the MNPD’s press statement on the case. After discovering the ad in question, the unit associated a phone number with Shawnveccheo Swain, a 30-year-old man. Investigators were led to a motel in Antioch, Tennessee, where the student was discovered alone in a room.

Swain compelled the student to engage in prostitution, the student told detectives. Swain was not in the motel when the high school student was rescued, but he was detained by cops at a gas station after riding in a Nissan Altima with an expired temp tag.

Swain was also found with two weapons, 8.8 grams of meth, 1 gram of crack cocaine, and 10 grams of marijuana in his possession. On many accusations, including trafficking for a commercial sex act, the culprit is now free on a 145,000 bond.

According to NBC station WBIR-TV, the Nashville incident occurred less than two weeks after MNPD announced detectives were able to locate two missing females after the minors were discovered on an adult escort website.

The 14 and 17-year-old Sevierville girls were discovered in the InTown Suites on 2350 Murfreesboro Road in Clarksville. Charles Woods, who acknowledged to sharing images of the missing girls and accepting money through Venmo, was later caught by detectives. On the escort website, one of the children was photographed sitting on top of a male who was laying in bed.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said last week that it intends to treble its efforts in the state’s anti-human trafficking campaign.

The group said that it has asked the Tennessee Governor’s Office for cash to expand its human trafficking branch. The number of covert human sex trafficking operations in the state has increased, but TBI Director David Rausch said the organization needs more people as it continues to train new personnel in creative undercover procedures that should keep juveniles and victims out of the system.