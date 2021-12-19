A seven-year-old girl who is in chronic pain vows to help other youngsters.

A brave young lady who has suffered from chronic pain for most of her life now helps to provide joy to other children.

Jessica Dowle of Seaforth was born with idiopathic constipation, a complex condition with no known etiology.

When she was four years old, the seven-year-old was fitted with a colostomy bag to aid her manage her symptoms.

Jessica has had four surgeries in the last year, the most recent in September when her disease flared up.

She had to undergo surgery to receive Botox to alleviate her agony.

Kim Lucock, Jessica’s mother, told The Washington Newsday: “Jessica has been admitted to the hospital once more owing to significant pain.

“We went in September, and after a week at school, she felt ill, which we labeled a flare-up.

“She has significant rectal discomfort and other issues, and she became really ill, so we had to take her to A&E.

“Her birthday was the next day, and she was the mascot for the Colostomy UK rugby team.

“And she was so looking forward to it, but luckily, they told her that if she took these drugs, they would take her home.

“So she was on medication for ten days, but she didn’t improve, so we had to bring her back in.

“They did admit her, and she returned to theatre a few days later for a minor treatment to give her Botox, which helps with the discomfort.

“Fortunately, she still feels pain, but it’s not as terrible,” says the doctor. “However, the Botox does wear off, so we’ll have to hope we get a good run out of it and see how she fares.”

Jessica’s mother claimed her daughter has been having more mental health issues as a result of her medical anxieties, but that she “still loves her stoma.”

Kim said, ” “She’s been having some difficulties lately, and I believe it’s related to her mental health.

“They call it medical anxiety, and anything that has to do with procedures, operations, or medication causes her to break down in tears.

“But give her credit where credit is due; she takes it, and I believe she deserves it.”

