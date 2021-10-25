A seven-year-old girl sobs in response to a teacher’s question.

After claiming that “no letting agency would touch them with a bargepole,” a Liverpool mother and her seven-year-old daughter were left “homeless.”

Emma Sweeney, a Wavertree native, has spent years performing as a singer in nightclubs across the UK and Spain, as well as recording sessions for major dance music labels like Clubland under the stage name ‘Emma Diva.’

She has been performing at clubs in and around Liverpool since the mid-1990s, including The State, 051, Paradox, O2 Academy, and Floral Pavilion.

Because of Pizza Hut’s’sexual’ sauce bottle, a man is concerned for his children’s safety.

She had moved to Spain in 2012 and was performing as a singer in the Balearic Islands’ club scene when the COVID-19 outbreak struck.

This resulted in the loss of a full season’s worth of “profitable” performance engagements “overnight.”

According to the 43-year-old, “We lived on zero income for a year, and after seven months, [my daughter and I]were evicted, albeit our landlord was gracious and forgiven the amount.

“Because of Spain’s stringent lockdown, my employment as a music tutor came to a halt as well.

“We were practically stuck on the other side of the world with nothing.”

Over the winter, a Facebook stranger provided the couple a place in a villa, where they stayed for five months until a friend loaned them money to return to the UK in March of this year.

“We had to leave all our furniture and car behind because of the additional taxes,” Emma explained.

Since then, they’ve been sleeping in Emma’s mother’s living room in Wavertree while looking for a place to rent, but Emma alleges that renting agencies “won’t touch [her]with a bargepole” because she’s on benefits and has recently moved from abroad.

She stated, ” “No agent will touch me with a bargepole because I’m newly self-employed, receiving Universal Credit, and eligible for housing benefit.

“I can pay rent; I just can’t get beyond the rental agency’s tight requirements.

“They’re looking for two years of UK business accounts, which I don’t have.”

Emma applied for a council house in July, but stated that “very few houses come up in South Liverpool,” and that “when they do, we’re nowhere near the top of the list.”

She stated: “The summary has come to an end.”