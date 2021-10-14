A service dog helped an Illinois man survive a heart attack.

Carolyn, Robbie Stouffer’s dog, may have saved his life, according to WMBD. Carolyn was adopted by Stouffer from the Freedom Paws Support Dogs Foundation, which gives trained service dogs to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I had a heart attack and didn’t realize it,” Stouffer told the source, adding that Carolyn had informed him that he was suffering a medical emergency. “She sat down after I picked up my phone. And I thought to myself, “Wow, this is strange behavior.”” Stouffer unlocked his front door after dialing 911 and following the dispatcher’s directions. Then he passed out on the floor. Stouffer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and given a heart stent.

Only hours later, Stouffer was reunited with Carolyn. He claimed that having a continuous canine friend helped him relax and cope with whatever physical challenges he could face in the future.

“She goes to work with me, to doctor’s appointments with me, to the store with me… Carolyn is a wonderful, wonderful dog. Very astute, “According to Stouffer. “It’s far superior to your best friend. I’m not sure how to describe the sense of safety and knowing that someone is watching over me.” When Carolyn was two months old, she was partnered with Stouffer. The dog’s “goofy” demeanor evolved when they “began to build a bond,” according to Stouffer. She insisted on getting as close to him as possible by the time he had a heart attack and could sense his condition.

Carolyn and Stouffer were “a match” after only “a handful of training sessions,” according to Corey James, CEO of Freedom Paws Service Dogs.

Despite the fact that the National Assistance Animal Registry estimates that a trained service dog costs between $15,000 and $30,000 up front, James stated that his organization offers canines “at no cost to the veteran.”

Any dog that supports a person with a handicap, which might include physical or psychiatric disorders, is referred to as a service dog. Specialized training is required for dogs trained to assist humans with disorders such as PTSD.

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers Act was signed by President Joe Biden in August (PAWS).