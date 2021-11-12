A serial women batterer has been arrested, a girl with a stomach pain has died, and a family pet has been shot.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

In two horrifying street attacks, a serial woman beater knocked out six of his ex-teeth. girlfriend’s

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Since the mid-2000s, Roy Fagan has been bashing former and current partners.

After Fagan persuaded his child’s mother that he’d “changed,” she took him back for the sake of their daughter.

Teenager had cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine in her makeup bag.

After hearing about his cowardly attacks, a judge labeled him “possessive, jealous, aggressive, and violent.”

Prosecutor Andrew Jebb described how Fagan, 37, of Westmorland Drive in Liverpool’s city centre, targeted four women.

The whole story from court can be seen here.

A distraught father described how his “bubbly little baby” died just three weeks after waking up with a stomach ailment.

Carly Woods, John Woods’ daughter, died on November 1 at the age of 11 in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

John, 37, and his partner Kelly [Carly’s mother] live in Skelmersdale with their children.

While attempting to apprehend a man, a woman holds a police officer in a headlock.

Carly had been playing outside with her friends and brothers the day before she became ill, according to her father, and was her “regular joyful self.”

Carly stayed in the hospital for four days, receiving additional testing before being transferred to Alder Hey.

After a family pet was shot many times, a mother was left ‘devastated.’

Toff, Emily Corke’s two-year-old cat, had been missing for three days before he was found on November 9 by Emily Corke, 24, of Litherland.

Following the cat’s jump through the window of their Carr Meadow house, Emily’s companion saw something in Toff’s back, as he usually does.

Toff was immediately scheduled for an appointment after the 24-year-old began calling the veterinarian.