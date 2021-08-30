A sepsis-stricken mother gives birth to a baby the size of an iPhone.

Carly Roberts, from West Derby, was 28 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to Isla, who weighed only 2 pounds 13 ounces.

Carly, who was on a caravan holiday in Anglesey at the time, had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for three weeks prior to giving birth, which doctors initially attributed to a viral infection.

Doctors learned Carly was actually suffering from Sepsis when she went into labor, and her daughter was transported to intensive care right after she was born.

Sepsis is a life-threatening illness that arises when the immune system responds to an infection by going into overdrive.

“I was in Wales with family at a caravan in Anglesey and I’d experienced flu-like symptoms for roughly three weeks,” Carly told The Washington Newsday.

“The doctor said it was a viral infection, but I went to work anyhow, dragging myself through.” I was miserable and caring for the other kids when I went into premature labor at 28 weeks.”

Baby Isla had three brain bleeds and was moved the next day from Bangor Hospital to Liverpool Women’s Hospital for treatment.

“I was transferred in a different ambulance to the Women’s and I remained on antibiotics for three days,” Carly, who is also a mother to Millie, eight, and Jack, 12, added.

“As you can imagine, we were there 24 hours a day, every day, never seeing the kids since they were with family, and we didn’t know if she would make it.

“She weighed 2lb 13oz, so her torso fit in the palm of my hand. She was about the same size as an iPhone.

“I was terrified, and I wondered how I would survive if she died.

“She was in intensive care for nine days and in the hospital for eight weeks in all.

“It came out I had Sepsis, which contributed to her injury, but it’s now been revealed that she was also deficient in oxygen, so that’s.”

