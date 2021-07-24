A senior lawyer provides the simple explanation for avoiding a speeding ticket.

The simplest technique to avoid paying a speeding fine has been disclosed by a senior barrister.

Speeding is one of the most difficult driving offenses to defend, according to Dominic Smith, a director at Patterson Law, the UK’s largest specialized automotive solicitors. Clients are less likely to get charges dismissed for speeding than they are for drink driving.

Drivers who are found guilty of the violation face a minimum punishment of £100, and repeat offenders risk losing their driving privileges.

A simple automobile malfunction might ruin your summer vacation.

Any “surefire” method of avoiding a fine was dismissed as a “myth,” as there is “no easy way to overcome a speeding ticket,” according to the lawyer.

A typical defense strategy is to question the police equipment’s calibration, but Mr Smith believes this is a difficult path to take and one he would not recommend.

“The problem with speeding is that as soon as they record you with a speed gun, there is a statute that says it is correct unless there is proof to indicate otherwise,” he explained.

Instead, the most effective strategy to avoid being penalized for a driving offense, according to the legal expert, is to plead guilty and use the “special reason” defense.

“A specific rationale is when someone is guilty but has no choice except to conduct the crime,” he explained.

“If you have a valid reason for speeding, you are entitled to a hearing in court.”

Section 44 of the Road Traffic Offenders Act provides for a specific reason defense, which can be used if drivers committed the offence to protect their own personal safety.

This can include events such as a medical emergency, avoiding an emergency vehicle, or speeding up because another vehicle is following you closely.

According to the Highway Code, drivers must leave at least a two-second distance between vehicles, and anyone who does so is guilty of tailgating. The defendant, on the other hand, must be able to show that they had no choice but to breach the speed limit due to the circumstances.

If the driver is able to persuade the. “The summary has come to an end.”