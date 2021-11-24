A senior citizen was left stranded after being picked up by a’scum’ pickpocket.

After being targeted by a’scum’ pickpocket in Liverpool, an 88-year-old man was left stranded.

A pickpocket attacked the senior when he was shopping at Marks & Spencer in Liverpool City Centre on Tuesday afternoon (November 23).

The man’s wallet, which included his bank cards, money, and bus pass, was stolen during the attack.

Before stabbing a buddy 18 times, a woman made a “sinister jest.”

Helen Tinks Cross, the OAP’s daughter-in-law, commented about the incident on the Wirral Gossip Original Facebook group.

He was left’very upset and unprotected,’ she claimed, and he didn’t have a bus pass to get home.

They explained: “What a coward you are, pure filth, to the absolute waste of skin who decided to pickpocket my 88-year-old father-in-wallet law’s today in M&S in Liverpool.

“You left him distraught and unprotected, with no bus pass to get home, let alone the money you stole for targeting an OAP.”

The incident left the man shaken, but M&S employees came to his aid and consoled him.

They were ‘worth their weight in gold,’ Helen remarked, for the way they consoled her father-in-law.

She went on to say: “Thank you to the amazing staff at M&S; you are worth your weight in gold for being so friendly to him, and the one cup of tea you gave him was priceless.

“Please be cautious when out; they don’t seem to care who they steal from.”

The family chose not to report the incident to the authorities and has already revoked his cards, but they are advising others to be cautious.

Helen stated, ” “I’m as enraged as a wasp’s nest that has been poked. I just wanted to encourage everyone to stay watchful so that these heinous creatures don’t strike again.”