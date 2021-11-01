A selfless note from a ‘caring’ kid to his mother helped her ‘understand’ his death.

A devastated mother said the note she received from police months later helped her come to grips with her teenage son’s suicide during lockdown.

Joshua Healey, Samantha’s 17-year-old son, committed suicide during the first lockdown in April of last year.

She characterized her son as a “thoughtful, compassionate, kind, loveable young guy” who, in a note to his family before his death, expressed himself in a selfless manner.

On April 28, 2020, the Everton FC fanatic from St Helens was discovered dead in his bedroom, two months after being diagnosed with autism.

Samantha told The Washington Newsday that it was only when police returned her son’s suicide letter months later that she realized what he was going through.

“We had to wait until October to get them returned from the police station,” she explained.

“Getting Josh’s letter back provided me some closure because I’d always wondered what his final thoughts and moments were.

“However, his letter of intent appeared to be extremely calm, quite resolute, and very him.”

“He asked me to sell all of his belongings and donate the proceeds to mental health organisations.”

“It was simply Josh this time – he was loving till the end and concerned about everyone else.” It let me figure out what he was thinking.” Samantha stated that Joshua had been suffering from anxiety and depression for a long time and had sought treatment from mental health professionals.

She believes that his sadness, as well as the lockdown, his recent diagnosis, and years of childhood bullying, all had a role in his suicide.

“I knew of his issues with anxiety and depression for many years, which was a combination of a few things,” Samantha added.

“It was due to bullying at school that had gone on excessively from a young age, as well as the fact that he had recently been diagnosed with autism, which I had been fighting for fourteen years at the time.”

"I was well aware that he was autistic, but because of his.

