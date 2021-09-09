A selfless act of kindness to flood-affected families.

After a company owner offered to aid those hit by excessive rain and flooding, people were taken aback.

After observing the devastation caused by excessive rain in Merseyside, Wirral Carpet Cleaning LTD in Prenton resorted to social media.

The company has offered to remove water from residences that have been flooded for free.

“With some of the videos I’ve seen this evening of the flooding on the Wirral, we’d want to offer our services free of charge,” the message added.

“We sincerely hope that no water has entered anyone’s home, but if it has, we have the tools to immediately remove it.”

“Please contact us if your home has been impacted. Tomorrow, we might be able to assist some people.

“Be careful. Simon.”

People expressed their gratitude for the offer in the comments section of the post.

Katie Capper said, “That is incredible!!!” Congratulations on your incredible generosity.”

“People in this country are fantastic, they support each other selflessly in all difficult situations, it is simply beautiful!” Katarzyna Drazyk stated. I’m grateful to be able to live in a country where people are so nice to one another, willing to help one another, and have such huge hearts!”

“We merely passed it on to our friends whose basement is flooded,” Sarah Jane added. The fire department is currently pushing it out…. I’m not sure how badly it’s been damaged… What you’re doing is incredible.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Merseyside on Thursday, September 9th, which resulted in severe rain, thunderstorms, and flooding.

Due to the bad weather, roads were stopped, residences and supermarkets were flooded, and one individual even took to the street in a kayak.

Merseyrail’s Chester, Ellesmere Port, New Brighton, and West Kirby lines were severely impacted by water.

Rail replacement buses were put in place for passengers due to floods between Hamilton Square and Birkenhead North, as well as Green Lane.

Due to flooding, two lanes of the M53 southbound between junctions three and four, Birkenhead and Clatterbridge, were blocked to traffic.

A short time later, it was reopened. “The summary has come to an end.”