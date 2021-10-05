A Selfie-Taking Man Survives a 140-Foot Fall Down a Waterfall.

According to police, a 30-year-old man from the Indian state of Karnataka survived a 140-foot fall while taking a selfie last weekend and only sustained minor injuries.

Pradeep Sagar, of Jevargi, was visiting the Gokak waterfalls in Belgavi district with his pals on Saturday when he slipped and fell into the valley below while taking a photo near the viewpoint, according to CNN-News18.

Authorities looked for Sagar near the waterfall where he had fallen, but were unable to find him at first.

With the use of his cell phone, which he used to call his friends at roughly 4 a.m. the next day, police were finally able to locate Sagar.

After hearing from Sagar’s friends that he was safe, a police team went to his place. He was in shock and received minor injuries as a result of the 140-foot fall, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Sagar was then transferred to a hospital, where he is now responding well.

A similar occurrence occurred nearly three months ago in Hong Kong, when a social media figure slipped while snapping a photo at a waterfall.

Sophia Cheung, 32, was taking a photo at the edge of a waterfall at Ha Pak Lai park on July 13 when she lost her footing and fell 16 feet into the pool below. She was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Cheung’s most recent Instagram post, which she shared on July 8, showed her posing on the beach on a boogie board.

“Better days are on the way. The caption stated, “They’re called Saturday and Sunday.”

Since then, the post has been inundated with messages from fans and fellow Instagram influencers.

“RIP. One person said, “I don’t want to believe this happened to you.”

Another follower said, “You were a great spirit, an amazing person.” “If there’s one thing I can say about you, it’s that you accomplished all you set out to do. You made the most of your time on this planet. You’ve accomplished a lot and are now in a better position. May you be at ease.”