A seemingly ordinary house has a ‘beautiful’ secret at the back.

A house in Liverpool has gone on the market with a hidden secret in the back.

On Orient Drive in Woolton, a three-bedroom semi-detached house is spread over two storeys.

It’s listed for £450,000 and is described as being in a “very sought after region.”

From the outside, this property appears to be unremarkable; however, there is a ‘secret garden’ buried around the back of the house.

The home already has a ‘wonderful’ private south-facing garden consisting primarily of grass, plants, and bushes.

However, there is a hidden portion that is partially gated off from the rest of the garden.

A shed, greenhouse, vegetable patch, and planted trees, shrubs, and plants make up the structure.

There are also “a variety of terrace and decking areas,” one of which has grape vines hanging from the ceiling.

Agents of real estate “These magnificent locations are exactly what is needed for those long hot summer days with family and friends,” Martin and Co remark, comparing it to a “Italian terrace.”

The house is made up of family areas on the ground floor and bedrooms on the first floor, according to images on Rightmove.

The entrance door opens into the house’s heart, where a corridor leads to two reception rooms, a laundry room, and the kitchen/diner.

The hallway has a solid oak floor with storage under the stairs.

The front reception room includes a multi-fuel fireplace with a tile hearth, while the second reception room has patio doors leading to the back yard.

Patio doors lead to the ‘beautiful Italian-looking’ terrace area, which is surrounded by thick hanging grapevines and bushes.

The fitted kitchen is modern, with a variety of wall and base units, as well as a center island and countertops.

A family dining area with two more roof windows and a door out to the garden is located apart from the main kitchen area.

There is a separate utility room with more fitted equipment and space for a washing machine and dryer, in addition to the kitchen.

A light landing leads to three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

