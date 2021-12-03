A security guard at McDonald’s grabs and shoves a 13-year-old girl.

In McDonald’s, a security guard grabbed and shoved a 13-year-old girl.

Olivia Pearson, from West Derby, was out with her pals in Liverpool City Centre on Thursday, November 18 when they decided to grab a bite to eat at McDonald’s on Lord Street.

Security instructed the party to leave, which they did, but they returned several hours later and were able to settle down upstairs with food.

In McDonalds, a security guard grabs and shoves a 13-year-old girl.

When one of the security guards noticed the gathering, he asked them to leave again. Olivia claims a security guard “assaulted her” when she refused to leave since she was still eating.

One of Olivia’s pals got video of the guard seizing her coat and shaking her. He then slams her against the wall and raises his right arm into the air.

McDonald’s said in a statement: “Our workers and customers’ safety and security are our top priorities.

“After we asked this group to leave due to anti-social behavior, several of the individuals became hostile and assaulted one of our security officers, prompting the police to be called.

“When it comes to anti-social behavior, we have a zero tolerance policy and have fully cooperated with the police inquiry.”

Stacey Pearson, the 13-year-mother, old’s said her “blood was boiling” when she first saw the video two weeks after the event.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “We were sitting around drinking tea when Olivia said she needed to tell me something. I was furious when she told me she had been abused by a McDonald’s security officer, but my blood was boiling when I saw the video.

“She hadn’t been herself in a few weeks, and I didn’t understand why until she told me what had happened.

“He dragged her around the premises like a rag doll. He was rough with her. It’s revolting.” Stacey went on to say that her daughter believes the guards followed her down the stairs and abused her again once she was outside the building.

“I know kids can be naughty, disruptive, and noisy, and they were probably fooling around or making TikToks,” Stacey explained.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”