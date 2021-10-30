A secret polygamous sect has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for alleged child labor violations.

A secretive polygamous sect in Utah was fined $1 million for allegedly breaking child labor rules. The church leader and his business affiliate were both fined.

From 2008 through 2013, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), Bishop Lyle Jeffs, and his business contractor, Brian Jessop, were accused of illegally employing children at a pecan plantation in southern Utah, according to CNN.

According to court filings, U.S. District Court Judge Jill Parish of Utah ordered Jeffs to pay $312,000 in back wages and a similar sum in damages on Wednesday. Back wages are also likely to be paid by the church, Jeffs, and Jessop in the amount of $280,000.

According to CNN, court filings from 2019 show that the US Department of Labor claimed that Jessop’s company, Paragon Contractors, used children from the FLDS religion to work on the farm.

According to the records, Jeffs and Jessop allegedly ignored subpoenas and refused to divulge the names and working hours of those who worked on the farm.

According to the network, “as a result, there are no precise records representing the specific number of uncompensated hours performed by minors for Defendants in violation of the (Fair Labor Standards Act’s) child labor rules,” the court documents stated. “The kids were members of the FLDS polygamist enclave, which was elusive, close-knit, and tightly controlled.” Jeffs was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison in 2017 for stealing food stamps and evading house arrest while awaiting trial. Warren Jeffs, on the other hand, was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for sexual assault and aggravated assault against two young girls.

According to the Associated Press in February, the FLDS, a sect of mainstream Mormonism, believes that those who practice polygamy will be blessed in heaven. The cult is said to have 10,000 adherents, many of whom dwell in Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

According to the Associated Press, the federal government filed a lawsuit against Hildale and Colorado City in 2017 alleging discrimination against non-members of the FLDS church. The lawsuit also claimed that the police department was more committed to Warren Jeffs than to the rest of the community. This is a condensed version of the information.