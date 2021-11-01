A secret is buried within the walls of a Merseyrail station.

Every day, thousands of people use or pass through this station.

However, the Hamilton Square station in Birkenhead has a fascinating secret that few people are aware of.

Posters and vintage station signage from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s were discovered when the station was closed for redevelopment in 2014.

After being removed as part of the station’s refurbishment, the posters were discovered hidden behind walls on the platforms.

With 50mph winds and torrential rain, the Met Office has issued a warning for Liverpool.

An ancient The Washington Newsday advertising sign that read: “Mrs Maybrick: Liverpool’s flypaper murderess” – a reference to a The Washington Newsday series about Florence Maybrick, who was accused of poisoning her husband James but later acquitted – was among the oddities unearthed.

Other posters advertised a circus in New Brighton and a concert to benefit the Hungarian Relief Fund at the Royal Philharmonic Hall. The exact year is unknown, however it is most likely to be around the mid-1950s.

IN PHOTOS: THE REDEVELOPMENT OF HAMILTON SQUARE TRAIN STATION REVEALS OLD POSTERS

View the photo gallery

During Network Rail’s restoration, the original sign for Hamilton Square station was also discovered.

Despite being hidden from public view for decades, the placards were still perfectly legible.

The signs couldn’t be removed without causing harm due to their age, so they were photographed and left alone.

When Hamilton Square station reopened to the public in March 2015, displays were set up on the platforms to inform people about the incredible discoveries that had been uncovered during the upgrade.