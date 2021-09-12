A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a three-year-old child.

Two men have been detained in connection with a shooting that occurred late Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and resulted in the death of a 3-year-old kid.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was arrested and taken into custody by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to WCNC, Lanier was charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine charges of firing into an occupied residence, and conspiracy to commit murder by detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, was also detained on Wednesday in connection with the shooting, according to WBTV. He was charged with murder accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, police attempted to halt a vehicle driven by Stephens, but were forced to chase it after it failed to stop. Stephens was apprehended without incident later.

According to Susie Whitley, Asiah Figueroa’s great-grandmother, the three-year-old was the victim of a fatal gunshot off Richard Rozzelle Drive on Tuesday.

Two cars pulled up in front of the great-house grandmother’s at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to detectives. According to WSOC-TV, more than 150 shots were fired at the house, hitting Asiah as he slept in his bed. The youngster was brought to the hospital, but he eventually died.

According to CNN, Asiah’s 4-year-old sister was injured in the gunshot but is likely to live, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Asiah and other family members were living in the boy’s great-home grandmother’s at the time, and she heard the gunshots just as she was about to fall asleep, according to WBTV. As she contacted 911, Whitley’s granddaughter yelled that Asiah had been shot.

“When I entered his room, my grandson was holding him and said, ‘Grandma, I think he’s gone.’ Whitley told WBTV, “I didn’t want to believe it.”

According to CMPD Captain Joel McNelly, detectives on the case believe the shooting is linked to two other deaths involving Hopewell High School students. Students from North Mecklenburg and Chambers (Vance) high schools may also be involved, according to authorities.

“We feel that these sad events were caused by a few minor disagreements. What began as a harmless game between teenagers has evolved into a deadly game that has claimed the lives of two people, according to McNelly.

There are a number of suspects and firearms involved, but authorities have yet to find any of the vehicles or people involved.

Meanwhile, Stephens, one of the suspects, is facing a slew of felony charges, including three counts of fleeing to escape. Brief News from Washington Newsday.