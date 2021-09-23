A second data leak involving Afghan interpreters has been discovered at the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has discovered a second email data leak in the staff in charge of moving Afghan allies to the UK.

Hundreds of Afghans who could be entitled to come to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) were accidentally copied into an email earlier this month, according to the BBC.

However, rather than being blind-copied to safeguard their identities, their email addresses were available to all receivers.

Any Afghans who aided UK operations in Afghanistan, such as interpreters, can apply to come to the UK under the Arap scheme since they are at risk of being persecuted by the Taliban.

They are concerned that if the information enters into the wrong hands, the breach will put them even more at risk.

The debacle is the second of its sort, following Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s announcement to MPs on Tuesday that a staff member had been suspended over the first.

According to the BBC, the email alluded to in the latest probe contained the personal information of 55 persons.

“We have been made aware of a data breach that occurred earlier this month by the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy team,” a Ministry of Defense spokeswoman stated. The Defence Secretary launched a probe into the team’s data management this week.

“Steps have been made to guarantee that this does not happen again. We apologize to individuals who have been impacted, and we are providing further help to them.”

It comes just one day after Mr Wallace apologized in the House of Commons, telling MPs that he “quickly launched inquiries” into the last breach, which involved more than 250 persons.

According to reports, some of those whose information has been made public are fleeing the Taliban, who took control of the war-torn country last month.

“I apologise to those Afghans affected by this data leak, and with (the Home Office), we are currently working with them to provide security advice,” Mr Wallace said in response to an urgent question in the Commons.

“As I speak, the Minister for the Armed Forces (James Heappey) is in the region, meeting with neighbors to see what more we can do with both third-country and in-country applications.

“Yes, it is.”

The summary comes to a close.

”