A Seattle doctor has been found guilty of almost $3.5 million in pandemic fraud.

On Thursday, a Seattle doctor was found guilty of defrauding over $3.5 million in COVID relief monies.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal jury found Eric R. Shibley, 41, guilty of submitting numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications to federally insured financial institutions.

Shibley was convicted on multiple charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, according to the Justice Department.

In the bogus applications he filled out on behalf of enterprises that were either not operating or ineligible for COVID assistance funding, Shibley allegedly entered the incorrect number of employees and payroll expenses. He also refused to reveal his own criminal history.

“Shibley supplied bogus tax documents and the names of alleged workers who did not work for the businesses for which Shibley claimed to work to support the fraudulent applications. As a result of the scam, Shibley got over $2.8 million in COVID-19 relief money “The announcement from the Justice Department went as follows:

The Seattle doctor is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22 and could face a sentence ranging from 10 to 30 years in jail for the several charges against him.

According to a court filing, Shibley was arrested last year and made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson in June 2020.

Shibley’s license was restricted by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) in August 2020 due to his “improper prescribing of prohibited medications” to nine patients in 2015 and 2016.

According to the WMC, the pain medicine Shibley prescribed was “below the standard of treatment.”

“While his license is restricted, Dr. Shibley may not prescribe controlled medications,” the WMC noted at the time.

Since the passage of the CARES Act, fraud instances involving COVID relief monies have become all too common.

According to the FBI, in September, a California couple found guilty of fraudulently collecting $21 million in COVID relief money allegedly ripped off their ankle bracelets and fled before their planned sentence.

In June, the couple and two other family members defrauded the COVID relief fund and spent the money on expensive products such as gold, jewels, motorcycles, and designer clothing.

In total, over 150 people have been charged in over 95 criminal proceedings. This is a condensed version of the information.