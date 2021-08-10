A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen a week ago.

The welfare of a 13-year-old child who has been missing for a week has prompted police to become “very concerned.”

Blake Courtney was last seen on August 2 at the British Legion on Castle Road in Runcorn, and has been missing ever since.

The schoolboy vanished at 2.45 p.m. on that day, and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as having a medium to large frame and being of ordinary height.

He was last seen in a black t-shirt, black jogging shorts, and black athletic shoes.

Cheshire Police stated they are conducting a number of inquiries in order to locate Blake, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in doing so.

“We’ve been making a number of investigations to trace Blake but haven’t been able to do so yet, and we’re getting quite worried for his welfare,” said Insp Neil Anson.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us.

“Blake, your family is also concerned for your well-being, so please get in touch.” Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a tip online using the reference number IML1052327.