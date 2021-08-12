A search and rescue mission is underway after a British tourist ship sank off the coast of Greece.

After a British tourist ship sank off the coast of Greece, a huge rescue attempt is underway for 17 passengers.

According to the Mirror Online, the boat capsized in the Mediterranean northwest of Milos on Thursday.

Several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue mission, according to the coast guard.

The 30-meter boat sent a danger signal, according to Nikos Kokkalas, a spokesman for the Ministry of Shipping.

“We have information about 17 people, and we are in the process of gathering people from the sea,” Milos Mayor Manolis Mikelis stated.

“There is currently wind in the area, which is causing a lot of waves, and we were warned of a yacht.

The accident’s circumstances are unknown at this time.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.