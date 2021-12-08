A Scuba Diver Discovers the Remains of Missing Teenagers Who Have Been Missing for 21 Years.

After Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel went missing on April 3, 2000, no one knew what happened to them. Foster’s automobile was discovered underwater in the Calfkiller River by scuba diver Jeremy Sides, who had been searching for them for over two decades.

Foster, 18, and Bechtel, 17, were last seen leaving a party in Sparta, Tennessee, in the former’s 1998 Pontiac Grand Am. According to Inside Edition, despite numerous searches and numerous leads, investigators have been unable to locate the couple for the past 21 years.

Sheriff Steve Page of the White County Sheriff’s Office said, “The entire inquiry was laid out on the west end of the county.” “Everyone believed something awful had happened there, but that was not the case.” After Sides took it upon himself to examine the Calfkiller River with high-tech sonar equipment, the case took a dramatic turn. Sides is well-known on social media for his YouTube channel, Exploring with Nug, where he posts videos. On his YouTube channel, he states, “I dive rivers and lakes recovering lost or stolen goods, cleaning up the waterways, and helping bring closure to families in need.”

According to NewsChannel 5, Sides added that when automobiles end up in a vast body of water, they normally vanish without a trace.

“Every now and then, a case will come along in which someone simply vanishes off the globe in their car. “That’s an immediate red flag that they probably got into some kind of body of water,” Sides added.

In November, he started looking for Foster’s Pontiac Grand Am. And on Dec. 1, he was able to locate the vehicle, which had been missing for 21 years since the teenagers were last seen inside. The automobile was discovered 12 feet underwater and muddied.

“Everyone knew these kids since they went to school with them,” Sides explained. “Half of the cops went to high school with these men, and they were friends.” The finding by the scuba diver was a big breakthrough in the case, which had been unresolved for more than two decades.

Officers from the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Rescue Squad assisted in the recovery of the automobile. Human remains, which had been rotting for two decades, were also discovered inside the truck.

According to ABC station WKRN-TV News 2, Sheriff Page stated cleaning the devalued car may take months. Positive identification of the remains will likewise be difficult.

Now it’s up to the investigators. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.