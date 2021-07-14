A scratchcard winner who later became a drug dealer kept wads of cash in his refrigerator.

A mother of two who won £150,000 on a scratchcard hid wads of cash in the fridge for her large-scale drug distribution business.

Elaine Hindley, 42, of Shelmore Drive, ran a drugs delivery network to pay her cocaine addiction and was only discovered after police stopped her Ford Focus on Church Road in Wavertree on April 10 last year.

Hindley was driving with her 13-year-old daughter when authorities smelled marijuana and noticed the mother of two “looked uneasy.”

A search was conducted, and a substantial quantity of sealable pots were removed.

Police discovered a “check list,” wads of cash in her fridge, a 1.5 litre bottle of coke, and a Cartier watch when they searched her Toxteth house.

“This appears to be the new practice of distributing cannabis in little pots rather than snap bags,” prosecutor Michael Stephenson said.

“She was arrested, and a search was conducted at her residence, where they discovered a huge holdall containing just under two kilos of female blooming cannabis heads in the hallway.”

The medication was in a variety of sizes, with a total street worth of £28,000, according to Mr Stephenson.

“By a fluke of fate few weeks ago she received a winning scratch card, which was shared with another individual, of £300,000.” Hindley’s barrister Ken Heckle told Liverpool Crown Court.

However, when a Proceeds of Crime hearing is held later this year, this scratch card win will be considered available assets.

The Proceeds of Crime Act (or POCA) authorizes authorities to seek cash from offenders who have amassed wealth through ill-gotten gains.

It is commonly employed after drug dealers have been jailed, and it can result in convicts being compelled to sell their homes, automobiles, or jewelry in order to repay the money.

The seized funds are divided between the police and the government, and are frequently used to fund community projects.

Mr Heckle stated that, notwithstanding the fact that Hindley was not dealing from the car when she was stopped by police, it was acknowledged that she and her two companions were.