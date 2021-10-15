A schoolgirl was urged to quit drinking carbonated beverages weeks before she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Everything was going well for her,” Lyra Cassell’s mother Hayley said before her 16-year-old daughter Lyra discovered a lump in her groin.

The “fit and healthy” Belvedere Academy girl had recently “smashed her GCSEs” and was jogging for Liverpool Harriers And Athletic Club five times a week.

“[Lyra] works part-time on the reception at Gino’s restaurant in town, and she also teaches dancing to four to eleven-year-olds at Liverpool College, so she was incredibly busy and she was loving it,” Hayley, 41, told The Washington Newsday.

“She was complaining about being exhausted, but we chalked it up to work and going out with her pals.”

When Lyra discovered a lump in her crotch at the end of August, Hayley feared something was wrong and called the physicians to schedule an appointment.

Hayley said the lump was initially rejected as a hernia, and she was told by a nurse that because to coronavirus delays, Lyra could have to wait a few months for a hospital consultation.

“She had a hernia as a newborn, so we didn’t think it was a big deal,” Hayley explained. After that, we went for a walk in Garston Park, and she said, “I have this bump on my neck.” It was pretty large and on the side of her neck. “That’s not right, Lyra,” I reasoned, and called the physicians again.” Lyra was referred for an appointment at Clatterbridge Centre after a second meeting with a nurse, and she had her bloods taken at her GP clinic a few days later.

“[The doctor] called me on Tuesday morning to inform me she was anemic and to stop giving her sweets and fizzy beverages,” Hayley explained.

“They stated she wasn’t diabetic, but her blood sugar was slightly elevated.”

Lyra proceeded to the Clatterbridge Centre two weeks later for an appointment, when she had an ultra sound, a biopsy, and further blood testing.

On September 29, she received the heartbreaking news that she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.