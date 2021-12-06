A schoolgirl was struck by a car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On bustling Queens Drive, a schoolgirl was struck by a car and brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the youngster, who was wearing a school uniform, was struck by a Ford KA between Mill Lane and Derby Lane in West Derby at around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 6.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site, and the child, who is believed to be 10-years-old or younger, was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

Live traffic updates as crashes on Queens Drive and Menlove Avenue wreak havoc during rush hour.

Her wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The Ford Ka’s driver remained at the scene to aid authorities conduct their investigation.

“At around 4pm today (Monday 6 December), officers were alerted to a complaint of an accident involving a Ford Ka and a little girl on Queens Drive, Stoneycroft,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The small girl was brought to the hospital with critical but not life-threatening injuries.”

While officers dealt with the situation, the road was stopped in one direction, causing traffic mayhem in the neighborhood.

One witness characterized the scene as ‘car park-like,’ while another described it as ‘gridlocked.’

Arriva and Stagecoach both had to divert their services due to the disruption.

The route has since reopened, but traffic remains congested.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook and reference log 0596 of 06/12/2021, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.