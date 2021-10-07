A schoolgirl is escorted on her father’s 100-mile cocaine debt road trip.

A cocaine addict was compelled to drive money to Liverpool to pay off a drug debt, and he brought his schoolgirl daughter with him.

James Liversedge traveled from Yorkshire with Andrew Dunstan, who claimed he had “nothing better to do.”

When he dropped the money off, he was directed to return in the opposite direction with over a kilogram of cocaine, which was discovered by police when he was stopped on the M62.

When Liversedge’s vehicle was checked on July 9, a packet of white powder was discovered, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“At around 7.50pm in the evening police officers were on patrol in a police vehicle on the M62 near Junction 7 in St Helens,” prosecutor Nardeen Nemat said.

“They received information that a Ford Fiesta associated to car thefts in Rotherham had been stopped by an ANPR (automated number plate recognition) system in the Merseyside area.”

The vehicle was reported to be traveling on the M62, and the patrol observed it moving eastbound and followed it until it came to a halt around Junction 11.

The vehicle was checked, and a 982.72g packet of cocaine with an 82 percent purity level was discovered, worth between £34,000 and £40,000.

Both defendants admitted to having cocaine in their hands with the purpose to sell it.

Liversedge said he started using cocaine after a family tragedy in December 2020 and was just over £1,000 in debt by July of this year, but couldn’t afford to pay it off.

“Because I was unable to do so, I promised to take some money from Rotherham to Liverpool on behalf of my dealer,” he stated in his plea.

He claimed he was directed to take a parcel in the opposite way after dropping off the money. The father said that he had not anticipated this, but that he agreed “since I didn’t think I had an option.”

Dunstan, 29, said he agreed to go on the drive with Liversedge despite knowing there was a parcel in the vehicle that he suspected contained cocaine.