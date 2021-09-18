A school shooter was sentenced to life in prison after killing one student and injuring eight others.

For a 2019 shooting inside a Denver, Colorado high school that killed one teenager and injured eight others, a former high school student was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release on Friday.

According to The Hill, District Court Judge Theresa Slade also sentenced Devon Erickson, now 20, to multiple 48-year prison terms for attempted murder and extreme indifference to the surviving victims.

Prosecutors say Erickson and another student named Alec McKinney shot multiple bullets into a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019. They killed 18-year-old senior Kendrick Castillo, who attempted to halt the attack, and injured eight other students.

Before Erickson’s sentence was handed down, survivors of the massacre, teachers, and family members testified in court, according to 9 News. Maria Castillo, the deceased’s mother, was one of them, pleading with the judge to punish Erickson to the full extent of the law for her son’s death.

The publication cited her as stating, “I’ve been here for every proceeding in this courtroom and looking at this diabolical killer, and he exhibits no remorse.” “He is unworthy of pity. So, today, your honor, I beg you to give this wicked killer the highest punishment possible.”

According to the Associated Press, Erickson was convicted of all 46 charges against him in June, including first-degree murder. Because he was already 18 at the time of the shooting, he faced a mandatory life sentence.

Last year, McKinney was sentenced to life in prison. He was 16 at the time of the incident, and under a juvenile offender program, he might be eligible for parole in about 20 years.

Prosecutors claim Erickson and McKinney planned and executed the shooting. Prosecutors said they chose a classroom of pupils who were seated in the dark watching a movie and entered through many entrances in order to maximize the number of persons they may kill.

According to prosecutors, their plot included a “victim-hero” angle in which McKinney would either kill himself or be slain by Erickson.

When Erickson’s gun jammed after many shots, the plot went awry. Castillo and two other students, Joshua Jones and Brendan Bialy, were able to overcome Erickson, while McKinney was captured by a security guard.