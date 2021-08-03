A school police officer dragged a child by his coat and threatened to do the same to another student.

A police officer from Merseyside who was posted to a Liverpool school dragged a student by his coat, injuring his knee.

Following that, PC Christopher Cruise, 57, threatened a second student with the “same treatment.”

After a trial at Crewe Magistrates’ Court, the constable was found guilty of assault and fined £800, as well as being compelled to pay £100 in compensation.

After the incident, Cruise, of Long Lane in Aughton, retired from the force, but he will face a disciplinary tribunal on August 12, which might affect his pension.

Cruise is accused of “apparently breaking the Standards of Professional Behaviour, particularly; Use of Force, Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct, Authority Respect and Courtesy to the degree of gross misconduct,” according to a notice posted on the Merseyside Police website.

“The officer will face claims that on January 29, 2020, while serving as a Police Liaison Officer at a nearby school, he assaulted a pupil by dragging him by the coat, injuring his knee, and threatened another pupil with the same treatment,” according to the notice.

“A criminal conviction was obtained by the officer as a result of an incident that occurred while he was on duty and in a position of trust.”

For legal reasons, the police department did not name the school involved.

Cruise was found guilty on Wednesday, May 19 of this year, and filed an appeal to Chester Crown Court, but was unsuccessful.

He was also sentenced to pay £500 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge, in addition to the £900 in penalties and compensation, before being hit with an additional £1,620 in costs for the failed appeal.

All school officers have since received extra training from the Merseyside Police training academy, School Improvement Liverpool, and the local council, according to the force.

“Merseyside Police takes the professional standards of its officers and employees very seriously, and will not accept any behavior that does not meet the high standards and expectations set by the police service and the public we serve,” said Detective Chief Inspector Craig Sumner.

“Police officers and personnel must act with integrity at all times.”

“The summary comes to an end.”