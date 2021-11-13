A school district in Oregon has been fined thousands of dollars for failing to comply with the state’s mask mandate.

The Adrian School District, which lies on the Oregon-Idaho border, was fined more than $11,000 after the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA) investigated four health breaches.

OSHA inspector Aaron Corvin told KGW-TV that the district was inspected in response to many complaints regarding the absence of mask use. These allegations prompted OSHA investigators to visit the location, where they discovered two violations connected to masks and two infractions unrelated to the epidemic.

According to KGW, two of the breaches were classified as “severe” and cost $420 each, while the third was classified as “other than serious” and cost $100. The majority of the fees, however, stemmed from a $10,500 “willful violation” for refusing to enforce a mask rule.

“I think the basic line is, when you look at the willful violation and the entire penalty, it’s likely the highest penalty we’ve issued to a school district over COVID regulations,” Corvin told the news organization.

In June, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared that masks would be compulsory in all K-12 schools across the state, in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations (CDC).

Brown stated in a statement, “The science and facts are clear: the Delta variation is in our communities, and it is more contagious.”

“My first aim this autumn is to ensure that our children can return to full-time in-person learning, five days a week, with minimal disruptions. Masks are an effective technique to help keep our children safe in the school, the learning environment we know best serves them, because many youngsters are still ineligible to get vaccinated “Added the governor.

OSHA has been fining school districts that refuse to comply with the rule since then. According to KGW, the Adrian School District’s most recent fine comes months after the district reportedly fired its superintendent for refusing to follow Brown’s mask order. The school system did not give a reason for the superintendent’s dismissal.

The school has filed an appeal, Interim Superintendent Raeshelle Meyer told The Washington Newsday on Saturday.