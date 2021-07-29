A schizophrenic woman fatally stabs her mother and then chops up her body before throwing it away in trash bags.

On June 12, 2020, Lucy Fox, 39, was found guilty of murdering her 65-year-old mother, Judith Fox, a retired nurse from Shropshire, England, in a frenzied attack. According to the Shropshire Star, Lucy attacked her mother because she was furious that Judith had put the family house up for sale and she would have to relocate her belongings to storage.

Lucy has been charged with first-degree murder and arson with the intent to harm life. The case was tried without Lucy because the judge deemed her unsuitable for trial. Lucy’s mental state is “compatible with a finding of paranoid schizophrenia,” according to Judge Kristina Montgomery, who stated on Wednesday that the public needed to be safeguarded from her.

After responding to a fire at her home on June 14, 2020, police discovered Judith was missing. The fire caused no injuries, but the police launched an inquiry after Judith was not located at the property and bloodstains were spotted on the ceiling and kitchen, according to Birmingham Live.

Lucy bought a knife before heading to her mother’s house and stabbing her, according to video evidence discovered by the investigators. Lucy also used her mother’s bank card to purchase garbage bags, which she used to dispose of the body, according to the police.

Judith dissected her mother’s body before dumping the remains in the bushes near the River Severn, according to investigators. Around a month after Judith went missing, the police discovered her remains.

When Lucy was apprehended, she admitted to killing her mother and setting fire to the house’s doormat in an attempt to murder her brother, who was present.

“This was a cruel and senseless act that has left a family heartbroken by the loss of their mother, sister, and grandmother in very horrific circumstances, and my prayers are with them at this incredibly trying time. “This was a difficult and complicated case, and I’d like to congratulate the investigation team for their dedication and hard work, which has resulted in the Jury reaching the decision it has today,” said Mark Bellamy, a senior investigating officer, as stated by Birmingham Live.