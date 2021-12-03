A scathing email from North Dakota’s superintendent blasts CRT and compares Democrats to Nazis.

In a recent email addressed to school administrators across the state, a North Dakota school system superintendent termed critical race theory “bigotry veiled in academic theory” and compared the Democratic Party to Adolf Hitler.

Forum News Service received a copy of Starkweather Public School District Superintendent Larry Volk’s email and published it on Thursday. According to Forum News Service correspondent Jeremy Turley, Volk sent the email to the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders’ mailing list.

Volk stated in his letter that he believes it is “time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the fervent Christ-centered Republic the founders envisioned.”

Volk explained his motivation for sending the email in an email to The Washington Newsday.

“My objective is simple: to teach our foundation history from the perspective of the Founders, by delving into their words, reading founding-era documents, and demonstrating how the Declaration of Independence supported the equality of all mankind, as the Founders put it, ‘made equal.'” He wrote, “We don’t need to reinvent America; we just need to return to educating our foundational history.”

Volk informed Forum News Service that he intended to send the message to one person but accidentally sent it to the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders’ mailing list.

Volk expressed his displeasure in an email that a supporter of critical race theory would be presenting at the council’s summer conference in 2022. Turley said that a woman answering the phone at the council office described the incident recounted by Volk as incorrect but declined to speak more.

“There is no structural racism in America created by the Founding Fathers—the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has renounced god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the shape of Marxism,” Volk said in his email to the council.

Volk’s email further tied Democrats to the enslavement of Black people, claiming that the party has “embraced the culture of death” by supporting pro-abortion rights, a move he compared to Hitler’s practice of replacing people’s names with numbers.

Democrats’ support for “racially driven riots” (Military wing of the Democrat Party—Antifa and BLM) for political benefit, according to the superintendent, indicates how they continue. This is a condensed version of the information.