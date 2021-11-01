A scared woman sleeps on the couch after a terrifying night.

After being subjected to a “night of dread,” a woman living in a town “taken over by yobs” says she is on the edge of a nervous collapse.

After yobs damaged her neighbor’s front door on a night known on Merseyside as Mischief night, the woman says she had to “sleep on the couch.”

She claims that everyone on Buckfast Drive in Formby had a “night of fear.”

“One neighbor had their front door put through,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I live alone and was so afraid last night that I had to sleep on my sofa.”

“I’ve lived in Formby for nearly my entire life, raised my children here, and have never witnessed this behavior.”

“These youngsters are wild, and the girls, in particular, are abusing each other.”

“I’m on the verge of having a nervous breakdown as a result of this terrible scenario.”

On Saturday (October 30), Merseyside Police dealt with a number of incidents around the region, including reports of anti-social behavior and criminal damage on Buckfast Drive.

Residents claim that youths have gathered in the vicinity and are intimidating them. A window had been shattered.

When the cops arrived, the teenagers had already departed. There were no injuries recorded.

Police had been targeting “yobs” gathering in Formby for several weeks, when fireworks were thrown and a taxi’s windscreen was shattered by a brick.

Over the last four weekends, police in Formby have been given unprecedented powers to disperse anyone they suspect of engaging in antisocial behavior.

Officers say they’ll keep a visible presence in the Formby area this week, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“We appreciate the worry that anti-social behavior generates in our community, and we are clear that such behavior will not be accepted by Merseyside Police,” said Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

“It is never acceptable to throw objects at people or their homes, to cause criminal damage, or to abuse or intimidate them. Anyone found committing this type of crime will face severe consequences.

“I’d ask that the parents and guardians of our children know where they are and that they are not in danger.”

