A Salt Bae customer was taken aback by the £37,000 bill at the London steakhouse.

When the bill arrived for a Londoner who reportedly spent £37,000 at Salt Bae’s restaurant, he was upset.

A Golden Tomahawk, an £850 steak coated in gold leaf, and 16 Nusret Baklavas, a classic Turkish dessert normally served with Matei Radulescu, a Turkish ice cream, were presented to the four guests for a total of £400.

One sautéed broccoli (£14), a chunk of asparagus (£18), three herb-crusted fries (£30), and one dish of mashed potato (£12) were among the more expensive sides.

It’s possible that you have an old 50p coin worth 30 times its face value.

According to MyLondon, the price rose considerably after they ordered a vintage 1996 bottle of Petrus for £9,100 and two bottles of 2003 Petrus for £9,950 apiece.

The £32,194 bill was additionally hit with a 15% service fee, bringing the total to £37,023.10.

The caption on a photo of a receipt from last Friday (October 8) said, “That’s just p**sing”.”

Other readers were shocked and disappointed when the image was shared on Reddit.

Because of his stylized style of preparing meat, the Turkish chef and restaurateur became an internet celebrity.

Gemma Collins recently described her “amazement” at receiving a £1,450 bill for a 24 carat Golden Tomahawk steak at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant Nusr-et.

Gemma said in an interview on her podcast: “I have to award the restaurant’s atmosphere, as well as the overall experience, a ten out of ten.

“The bill was a different situation; I was really taken aback.” However, you must consider these factors; the press stated that my steak cost £700; if only they knew.

“If it cost £700, I’d buy it.” It was actually £1,450.”