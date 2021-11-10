A Russian national has pleaded not guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into the ‘Steele Dossier.’

Igor Danchenko, a former Brookings Institution analyst and a Russian national, pleaded not guilty to allegations that he lied to the FBI about the legitimacy of his own sources when they were utilized to assist inform the so-called Steele Dossier on Wednesday.

According to The Associated Press, Danchenko’s lawyer, Mark Schamel, indicated that Danchenko is being smeared with a purposefully misleading story by persons with an agenda.

According to Fox News, a court has tentatively scheduled the trial for April 18, 2022. Prosecutors told the judge that they are currently in the discovery process and that they intend to share the material they find with the defense as soon as possible.

Danchenko was a key source for Christopher Steele’s “Steele dossier,” a report compiled by the former British spy. Democrats sponsored the report, which featured explosive charges about former President Donald Trump’s behavior in Russia and contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.

According to the indictment, the FBI spent significant resources attempting to confirm the dossier and heavily relying on it in order to get surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

Danchenko was also supplied information by Charles Dolan Jr., a Democratic fundraiser and activist, according to the indictment. Dolan is also a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, where he served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign and volunteered for her 2016 campaign. While Dolan’s name isn’t mentioned, his lawyer verified that he is the one described.

According to The Associated Press, Trump said the dossier was full of lies and had been part of a Democratic smear effort for years.

“Those with an agenda have worked to reveal Mr. Danchenko’s identity and destroy his reputation for the past five years….”

“We’ll show how these bogus claims have unfairly tarnished Mr. Danchenko,” Schamel said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Danchenko allegedly lied to the FBI and denied ever discussing the charges with Dolan, according to the indictment. According to the indictment, the FBI might have assessed the dossier’s reliability differently if it had known the claims came from a Democratic operative with an incentive to make Trump seem bad.

The 39-page indictment, Schamel said in a statement, “presents a false story aimed to humiliate and vilify a.” This is a condensed version of the information.