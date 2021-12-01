A Russian national has been sentenced to prison for creating a cybercriminal’safe haven’ online.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday that a Russian national was sentenced to five years in prison for constructing a network of safe havens for online cybercriminals.

After pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a racketeer-influenced corrupt organization, Aleksandr Grichishkin, 34, was sentenced to 60 months in prison (RICO). The RICO Act, which was passed in 1970, establishes federal sanctions for persons found guilty of criminal enterprise in the United States, with a focus on racketeer-influenced corrupt groups.

Grichishkin co-founded a specialized unlawful online organization with a number of co-conspirators. According to DOJ court records, this firm, known as a bulletproof hosting provider, “rented internet protocol (IP) addresses, servers, and domains to cybercriminal clients.”

Cybercriminals were able to engage in a variety of illegal operations using these rented servers. These illicit IP addresses were frequently used to gain control of victims’ computers and steal banking and other sensitive information.

From 2009 through 2015, a number of these fraudsters employed malware to assault major U.S. financial firms, according to the DOJ. This might result in a loss of millions of dollars for each of these institutions.

Grichishkin “oversaw efforts to advertise the organization’s bulletproof hosting services in online cybercrime forums, [and]determined price for these services” as the group’s leader and daily leader, according to court records.

In addition to renting out these servers, Grichishkin aided his cybercriminal hosts in avoiding law enforcement notice. According to the DOJ, he also “tagged content to new infrastructure, and [registered]all such infrastructure under fictitious or stolen identities.”

Grichishkin’s co-conspirators were charged as well, and two of them have already been sentenced.

In June, Pavel Stassi, 30, of Estonia, was sentenced to two years in jail, and in October, Aleksandr Skorodumov, 33, of Lithuania, was sentenced to four years. Both individuals had pled guilty to the same RICO conspiracy allegation earlier.

“Cybercrime presents a serious and persistent threat to the United States, and these prosecutions send a clear message that ‘bulletproof hosters’ who purposefully aid other cybercriminals are responsible, and will be held accountable, for the harms their criminal clients cause within our,” an assistant US attorney general said at the time of their sentencings. This is a condensed version of the information.