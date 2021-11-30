A Russian monk who denied the existence of COVID and called Putin a “traitor” has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Associated Press, a Russian monk who questioned the existence of COVID-19 and called President Vladimir Putin a “traitor” was found guilty of promoting suicides and sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday.

In late December 2020, Father Sergiy was arrested on charges of promoting suicide behavior during sermons in which he pushed his followers to “die for Russia.”

He was also accused of infringing on religious freedom and taking arbitrary actions, though he disputed all charges. Father Sergiy reportedly reacted to his conviction by stating, “Do not judge and you will not be judged,” after the verdict was announced on Tuesday. His lawyers stated that they would appeal the verdict of the Moscow Ismailovo District Court.

The 66-year-old rebel monk gained notoriety when he denied the reality of the COVID pandemic and referred to the Russian government’s restricted attempts to combat the virus as “Satan’s electronic camp.” He also assisted in the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories concerning COVID-19 and vaccines, such as the idea that the shots were part of a global attempt to implant microchips in recipients.

Sergiy called Putin a “motherland traitor” who acted on behalf of a Satanic “global government.” He also said that Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and other key church authorities were “heretics” who should be removed from their positions.

Sergiy called on his followers to ignore the government’s lockdown procedures and holed himself in a monastery he constructed in Yekaterinburg. While the prioress and other nuns at the monastery fled, dozens of volunteers joined him to help enforce his rules, including some veterans from the separatist fighting in eastern Ukraine.

According to the Moscow Times, Russian riot police and secret services attacked the scene and arrested him.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Father Sergiy was stripped of his abbot’s position and then excommunicated by the Russian Orthodox Church for breaching monastic norms, but he rejected the findings and ignored police investigators’ summons. For months, church leaders and municipal authorities looked hesitant to evict him, despite the fact that he was facing heavy opposition from hundreds of his supporters.

During the Soviet era, Father Sergiy, who was born Nikolai Romanov, worked as a police officer. After leaving the legal profession. This is a condensed version of the information.