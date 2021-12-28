A “Russian Jeffrey Epstein’s” assistant failed to become a coal oligarch.

Everyone knows that controversies in the Russian economy usually revolve around the Russian government’s position, environmental difficulties, and pricing manipulation for raw commodities. Due to gas shortages in Europe, the development of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, environmental disasters, and lawsuits between the firms’ owners and their ex-spouses, Gazprom and Nornickel have recently been front-page news.

However, this is the first time that such a large sex-related controversy has occurred in conservative Russia. The young widow of Dmitry Bosov, a committed suicide coal oligarch, attempted to oversee a corporation worth over a billion dollars in her husband’s stead. Her scandalous background and critical business management errors, on the other hand, turned the management of a major Russian coal mining corporation and other heirs against her.

Ekaterina Yastrebova, a trained lawyer and a stunning beauty, is no stranger to dazzling wealthy men. Because of her acquaintance with one of them, she was able to join the Board of Directors of the Modny Continent company, which owned to tycoon Vladimir Gruzdev, when she was just 23 years old. Her life was also intertwined with that of Israeli millionaire David Kaplan. According to Russian investigative journalists, he established a pure escort empire using models from former Soviet republics, equivalent in magnitude to the ill-fated millionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s escort empire. Kaplan was able to connect with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as other high-ranking authorities and corporate leaders from throughout the world, as a result of this company. Ekaterina Yastrebova became David Kaplan’s personal assistant and took part in castings herself.

She met Dmitry Bosov, a prominent businessman, at a specially prepared party on the French Riviera in 2014. He was the owner of Sibanthracite, a big Russian coal company that was the world leader in anthracite extraction. Bosov married Ekaterina two years later. Katerina Bosov became her new name. Katerina became known as “Katya-Bentley” among businesspeople after her husband gave her a Bentley car as a gift.

This was not the only present she received. Following the wedding, Bosov gave Katerina a $30 million Beverly Hills mansion and named his young wife General Director of Sibanthracite-Logistics. However, her thriving company ran into financial and legal troubles due to coal smuggling in the background of her management. Katerina Bosov was then promoted to the post of Sibanthracite’s Commercial Director.

