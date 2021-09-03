A run-down former school will be converted into luxury apartments.

A dilapidated historic Grade II listed structure that has been frequently vandalized could be converted into a luxury apartment complex.

The ancient Margaret Beavan School, which closed in 2004, and was previously a family mansion called Eddesbury, is included in the West Derby planning application.

Heritage campaigners who had pushed for the restoration of the building on Almonds Green endorsed the plan.

Along with the 11 flats created within Eddesbury, Hassett Homes’ projected renovation will comprise 21 new homes and three rehabilitated coach houses within the three-acre grounds.

The mansion, designed by famed Liverpool architect James Francis Doyle for a wealthy grocer’s family in 1884, has been vacant since 2004.

Hassett Homes has committed to buy the land from a private business in 2020 and claims it will submit a planning application in the autumn after consulting with local residents, which is now taking place.

If authorized, managing director Jamie Blennerhassett said the project will bring a “hidden jewel” back into use.

Local heritage groups applauded the plans, which would save the crumbling structure from demolition.

“This building deserves to be seen and enjoyed, and we’re happy with the plans,” said Stephen Guy of the West Derby Society.

“This is an important aspect of the village’s past because it was the last ‘big home’ erected in West Derby during the Victorian era. I’m confident that the community will rally behind us.”

Jonathon Wild, a local historian who investigated the building’s history and pushed for its restoration, has also endorsed the current idea.

The most recent incident at the former school occurred in June, when firefighters entered the structure on Almonds Green and put out numerous fires.

“This is a treasure of a building with some beautiful internal and exterior characteristics that we will be preserving and enhancing,” Mr Blennerhassett said.

“We can support the scheme’s viability with much-needed new dwellings while keeping vistas of the main house through re-instated landscaping thanks to the extensive grounds,” says the developer. It will add significant value to the neighborhood while also removing a.” “The summary comes to an end.”