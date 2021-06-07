A rugby player was eliminated as a Batley and Spen candidate after making “homophobic” tweets.

A rugby league international’s candidacy for the Batley and Spen by-election was annulled when it was revealed that he wrote a series of “extremely disgusting” homophobic tweets as a teenager.

Ross Peltier, a Jamaican international and Doncaster Dons prop forward, apologized for the “terrible” language used in the tweets and stressed that he is “in no way” homophobic.

According to the Green Party, Mr Peltier’s ongoing candidacy as the Green Party’s candidate in the next by-election “does not feel appropriate.”

The party will not run another candidate, according to a spokesman.

Earlier today, I wrote a message on Twitter.