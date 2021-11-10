A robber dies in prison, a lady reduces six dress sizes, and the DWP cracks down on fraud.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

For a man who spent 16 years in prison, a four-year sentence effectively became a life sentence.

Raymond Wilkinson was arrested for robbery in 2005, but due to other offenses while in prison, he was sentenced to an indefinite sentence from which he was never freed.

He died of natural causes in January, eight months before the government began an investigation into the type of sentence that put him in prison.

Dad was on a £2 million drug run in a campervan, with his kids and spouse as backup.

Wilkinson, 50, died in January after being transported to the hospital from the Walton jail due to a variety of health difficulties.

A coroner determined that he died of multi-organ failure caused by a twisted intestine and scar tissue bands the following month. His death was likewise caused by aspiration pneumonia.

After losing weight, a woman dubbed “piggy” has become unrecognizable.

Senna-Michelle Clements said she’d always been a “chubbier” child and was teased at school because of her weight, but she started “creeping on” at the age of 19 and was a size 14-16.

Her weight became a “serious issue” after she had her first child, as post-natal depression started a cycle of “self-sabotage” through binge eating, and she eventually reached a size 22.

After dropping the kids off at school, the father stabs his wife in the neck.

The 28-year-old procurement manager said she spent £120 a week on fast food and takeaways during her worst period, and she was afraid of breaking chairs or being unable to get back up.

Her before and after photos may be found here.

In order to combat fraud, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is verifying your claim for certain forms of documentation.

According to The Daily Record, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced that benefit fraud had hit new highs in the previous financial year.

According to figures, 3.9 percent of benefit spending was overpaid, with fraud accounting for £6.3 billion of that.

The overpayments were mostly due to Universal Credit claims, according to the Department for Work and Pensions. “The summary has come to an end.”