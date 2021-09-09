A rioter accused of bringing 11 Molotov Cocktails to D.C. has agreed to a plea deal.

According to the Associated Press, an Alabama man who reportedly took part in the January 6 disturbance at the United States Capitol and was charged with carrying 11 Molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

On January 6, Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama, was arrested on various gun counts, including having unregistered firearms and having a large-capacity ammunition feeding system.

Police discovered 11 mason jars in Coffman’s truck, along with additional firearms, according to the arrest affidavit. Prosecutors claim that the jars contained melted plastic foam and gasoline, which generates a highly flammable and sticky liquid similar to napalm.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly set a deadline of Wednesday for prosecutors and defense attorneys to respond on a plea deal made by the government in July.

Prosecutors noted in the petition that “the parties have achieved an agreement to resolve this issue prior to trial through a plea deal.”

The arrangement with Coffman was not detailed in the federal prosecutors’ filing on Wednesday. The case is set for a hearing on September 29.

On January 6, rioters supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. Coffman was one of hundreds of individuals arrested.

According to authorities, Coffman’s truck was discovered in Washington that day with several loaded firearms, a crossbow with bolts, multiple machetes, camouflage smoke devices, and a stun gun.

Following the discovery of pipe bombs near two buildings, officers conducted a sweep of the area and located the weapons in his truck. Coffman left his truck on the morning of the riot, according to prosecutors, and was caught when he returned to it in the evening.

Coffman’s bond was denied by a judge in May, noting his participation in a militia training camp and significant weapon stockpile. The FBI identified Coffman as a participant at Camp Lonestar, a reputed gathering location for Texas militia organizations, in 2014, according to earlier court filings, and said he had knowledge about two additional militia groups.

Coffman is a Vietnam War veteran who served two deployments in the army. He struggled with depression, according to family members.