A retrial has been scheduled for a boy accused of initiating a’vengeance’ killing.

A retrial will be held for a boy accused of instigating the stabbing death of a man.

Child A, a 14-year-old boy, stabbed Connor Dockerty four times in a Huyton street in April of this year.

During the attack in Kingsway, the 23-year-old was stabbed in the heart and died in hospital.

After a six-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Boy A, now 15, was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10-1.

Prosecutors claimed it was a “vengeance” attack carried out by a second kid, Boy B, after Mr Dockerty allegedly clashed with the teenager’s girlfriend and shoved or threatened to shove her.

Jurors found Boy B, then 15 and now 16, not guilty of murder but couldn’t reach a decision on a charge of manslaughter against him after 15 hours of discussion.

Last Friday, the jury was discharged, and Judge Neil Flewitt, QC handed the Crown Prosecution Service a week to determine whether or not to retry the case.

“The prosecution is requesting a retrial in respect to Boy B and count two on the indictment [manslaughter],” prosecutor Kevin Slack stated today. That’s after taking into account the seriousness of the allegation and the evidence available to back it up.” When Boy A encountered Mr Dockerty at around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19, he was accused of being armed with two knives.

He admitted to possessing a bladed article, namely the knife he admitted to using to stab Mr Dockerty in self-defense.

The jury, however, was unable to decide whether he was in possession of a second blade, as the prosecution claimed.

Prosecutors said he dropped the charge after a knife was discovered on a grass verge.

Mr Dockerty, according to Boy A, was carrying that knife and rushed at him with it.

“In relation to Boy A and count four on the indictment [having an article with a blade], the prosecution does not think it in the public interest to pursue that allegation any further,” Mr Slack said today.

“This is after taking into consideration the murder convictions and the possession of a murder weapon.”

Judge Flewitt set a date for Boy B's retrial, which is expected to span two to three weeks.