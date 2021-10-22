A restaurant owner is accused of sexually assaulting a customer in front of her husband.

In the previous five years, a restaurant owner in Perth, Australia, has been accused of raping many women, including one who he allegedly attacked in front of her husband.

Alberto Nicoletti, the 29-year-old owner of an Italian restaurant in Como, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on three new charges connected to alleged assaults on two women in September and October 2018, according to The West Australian.

Following the most recent charges, he is now accused of sexually assaulting nine people between 2016 and this year.

According to 7News.com.au, Nicoletti met the two victims in his latest allegations at his Como Di Lago restaurant on separate days in 2018 and allegedly enticed them to his south Perth flat in both incidents.

According to the court, one of the victims was a 30-year-old woman who dined with her husband at Nicoletti’s restaurant. After a youngster knocked over her old glass of wine, Nicoletti approached the client, identified himself as the owner of the establishment, and offered her a drink of wine.

The woman and her husband were allegedly “forced” to return to Nicoletti’s home, which he boasted had a “great view,” according to the court. Prosecutors claim he then raped the victim in the foyer of his apartment while her husband was on the toilet.

The assault was apparently witnessed by the woman’s husband via a locked glass door, which he destroyed to stop the assault.

According to authorities, Nicoletti reportedly assaulted the second woman a month later when she picked up her order from his eatery.

While she waited for her takeout, the restaurant owner allegedly brought her a glass of wine and discussed his apartment’s views with her.

Nicoletti then volunteered to bring the customer back to her hotel, but she claims he instead drove her to his apartment and molested her twice.

According to the court, Nicoletti is facing “two further outstanding counts” involving an alleged victim who lives out of state and another who lives locally and whose statement has yet to be acquired.

Nicoletti reportedly requested that he be released from arrest and placed in home confinement so that he could continue to conduct business over the phone.

Prosecutors objected to the request, and Magistrate Donna Webb dismissed Nicoletti’s request as well.

The proximity of the address to his restaurant, which is linked to a number of his alleged offenses, disturbed the judge.

In rejecting bail, Webb stated that the apartment's lease was up for renewal.