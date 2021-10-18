A restaurant owner in Liverpool has issued a warning about stock shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

Customers should order their Christmas food and drink now, according to a Liverpool restaurant owner, to avoid shortages.

There are allegations of stock shortages across the UK due to a shortage of HGV drivers with less than ten weeks till Christmas.

According to the Road Haulage Association, there is a shortfall of more than 100,000 licensed lorry drivers across the UK, which has impacted the food and beverage supply chain, as well as other retailers.

10 weeks before Christmas, we went to Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Tesco, and Asda to see how they were stocked.

This week, the proprietor of Lunya, a popular Liverpool restaurant and deli, advised customers to place their orders as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Peter Kinsella, who owns Lunya and Lunyalita in Liverpool’s city centre with his wife Elaine, claims that the daily headlines concerning food and drink shortages is “not scaremongering” but “real.”

The proprietors wrote in a newsletter to Lunya fans that they decided to order material in advance – as far back as June – to ensure that their deliveries came on time, but some of it has yet to arrive.

Peter stated that they did not want to “take the risk of deliveries not arriving on schedule,” but that they “would urge you to order now” to ensure that clients receive what they want.

“You cannot ignore the news every day regarding food and drink shortages, both now and in the run-up to Christmas,” Peter wrote in the message. It’s not scaremongering – it’s the truth.

“The one bright spot is that, because small scale producers and small independents operate differently than large retailers, we have pre-ordered our whole Christmas collection (some as far back as June).

“The majority of it has already arrived” (with some to arrive in the next two weeks). We usually order every week until Christmas. We couldn’t afford to take the chance of delivery not arriving on schedule this year.

“We’ve taken a significant risk by releasing it all at once so early (we really hope you like it and buy a lot of it or we’ll be in major trouble!) – but it guarantees that.”

