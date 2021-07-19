A residence where a ‘family of three lives’ was targeted by a gunman.

A gunman targeted a house occupied by “a family of three” in a shooting that horrified neighboring people.

Shots were fired at the front of a house in Speke’s East Dam Wood Road shortly after 11 p.m. yesterday (Sunday).

Police were dispatched after complaints of a “loud bang.”

Although no one was hurt, the front of the house was substantially damaged after being shot with what seemed to be a shotgun.

The street was quickly closed off, but by today’s noon, only the house that had been targeted remained behind a police cordon.

The terraced house’s front window was visibly damaged, and there was shattered glass on the patio area in front of the property.

According to authorities, residents in the region are still coming to terms with a shooting in their neighborhood, which was the first in more than three years.

“I was dozing off when I was awoken by a loud bang,” one stated. I had no idea what that was. There was only recently that I discovered it was a shooting.

“You don’t expect it to be so near to your house,” says the narrator. I’m concerned because I have children.

“The road was closed this morning, so I couldn’t get to work.”

“I believe a family of three lives there – the mother, father, and their son,” another neighbor stated.

“I first saw it when I noticed all the blue lights flashing outside.

“There wasn’t until later that I realized it was a shooting.”

“It’s becoming a regular thing,” a third resident stated. As long as they don’t bother us.”

“We’re interested to speak to any witnesses or people who have since heard any information,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the Firearms Investigation Team. Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing and come forward.

“At first glance, this appears to have been a targeted attack, which thankfully did not result in any injuries. Fireing a pistol in a residential area is incredibly dangerous and may have resulted in tragedy, so please let us know if you know.” “The summary comes to an end.”