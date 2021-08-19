A Republican Senate candidate calls a reporter’s question on school openings “completely immoral.”

After Mandel reacted to Rultenberg’s line of questioning about reopening schools, an interaction between reporter John Rultenberg and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel garnered attention online.

As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, Rultenberg, who was conducting an interview with Mandel for Spectrum News in Ohio, asked the U.S. Senate contender a question about children who may be carriers of COVID-19.

Rultenberg stated, “Kids aren’t immunized at this stage.” “If they were a disease carrier, if they went to school and came home… “How can you protect those who are going home with them if they are the carrier of this?”

Rultenberg’s line of questioning was later described as “immortal and unethical” by Mandel.

“You’re considering using children as human shields to defend adults. That is simply unethical. “It’s simply unethical,” Mandel stated emphatically. “Our children only have one childhood, and I’m not going to let journalists like you or politicians propagate the concept that children should be used as human shields for adults over my dead body. That’s crazy.”

Rultenberg stated he was merely asking a question and didn’t see why Mandel thought he was being rude with his line of questions after a brief pause. Mandel went on to explain that he shouldn’t take his remarks personally because they’re both professionals.

Mandel doubled down on his statements after Rultenberg reminded him of a previous incident in which he dubbed Rultenberg’s reporting approach “fake news,” saying that he won’t “kiss your butt like some of these other candidates do.”

“I believe that the mainstream media, including yourselves, are the enemy,” Mandel said. “You guys have been pushing fake news on COVID, fake news on impeachment, fake news on January 6, and I truly believe your guys are the enemy. And you’re to blame for a lot of the ills in this country.”

After the interview, Rultenberg took to Twitter to comment to the heated debate.

“I asked Josh Mandel a simple question concerning children under the age of 12 going to and returning from school, and how he suggests those at home be protected,” Rultenberg said. “And then there’s the second. This is a condensed version of the information.