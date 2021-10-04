A Republican candidate backed by Donald Trump will attend a QAnon event in Las Vegas.

A Donald Trump-endorsed Michigan Republican candidate has become the latest GOP official to be recorded as attending a QAnon gathering in Nevada.

Kristina Karamo is a special guest at the forthcoming “For & Country: Patriot Double Down” event in Las Vegas later this month. She is running for Michigan Secretary of State, which oversees election law.

The weekend gathering is being organized by John Sabal, also known as QAnon John, and his partner, Amy, who have both advocated the disproved conspiracy theory that Trump will win the 2020 presidential election.

Karamo has also backed false claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud, resulting in Joe Biden’s victory in the fight for the White House.

Karamo visited Arizona in June to witness the state’s 2020 election audit, according to The Detroit News.

She claimed there was “overwhelming evidence” of voter fraud there, and that it prompted “legitimate questions” about the results in Michigan, which Biden reclaimed from Trump.

Last month, Trump backed her for the Michigan Secretary of State election in 2022, despite her strong support for Trump’s bogus election fraud claims.

The GOP-backed Arizona audit would ultimately maintain President Biden’s victory, disappointing QAnon supporters who had anticipated for a cascade of similar election fraud inquiries around the country.

However, the audit and a change of site appear to have had little effect on the organizers’ aspirations for the QAnon event, which has already attracted several Republican officials.

Arizona Republican State Senators Sonny Borelli and Wendy Rodgers, as well as members of the Arizona House of Representatives Mark Finchem and Leo BiasiucciI, are among them.

Attendees will be able to view Ron Watkins, a man who has been accused by some of being the mastermind of the QAnon plot, which he rejects.

According to Vice News, the event was canceled by Caesars Entertainment in August, but it quickly found a new home after prominent Trump supporter Don Ahern stepped in to host it at the Ahern Hotel.

Karamo and the Patriot Double Down organizers have been asked for comment by this website.

Former President Donald Trump is said to be part of a global network of satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles that run a child sex trafficking ring, according to QAnon.

