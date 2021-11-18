A Republican bill seeks to decriminalize cannabis, with funds going to mental health services and small businesses.

Nancy Mace, a Republican lawmaker from South Carolina, sponsored a measure that would decriminalize marijuana use at the federal level while allowing states to function independently, and it is gaining bipartisan support.

In a Thursday interview with NewsNation Now’s Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America,” Mace explained the idea, saying, “The goal is to get Democrats and Republicans to work together on a law that’s realistic, this one is the art of the achievable and passable.”

“I built this measure in such a way that it pulled together components of several proposals that had previously been filed or discussed, whether they were Republicans or Democrats,” Mace explained.

The measure would impose a 3% federal excise tax on all marijuana products, with the proceeds going to support small companies, law enforcement retraining, mental health services, and other initiatives.

Mace believes that the 3% tax is more feasible than Chuck Schumer’s decimalization bill, which recommended a 25% tax, because a 25% tax would still stimulate an illegal marijuana black market.

“It permits states to do what they’re doing now and what they want to do in terms of release and expungement,” Mace explained. “It removes the federal government’s impediment to what states are already doing and imposes a 3% excise tax.” It establishes a framework for federal control, similar to that of alcohol,” Mace explained.

The measure would provide for improved recreational marijuana regulation by allowing it to be regulated by the USDA for growers, the ATP for goods, and the TTB for interstate trade. Mace described it as a “FDA green light” for some medical marijuana labels as well.

“States would be able to operate as they do now; this merely gives the foundation for how it would be controlled,” Mace explained.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states and four territories allow medicinal cannabis use, while 18 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia allow recreational use.